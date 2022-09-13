ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

September 22 is final deadline for Alexandroupoli port bids

September 22 is final deadline for Alexandroupoli port bids

State asset utilization agency TAIPED has reiterated September 22 as the new deadline for binding bids for a 67% stake in the port of Alexandroupoli, as its officials told a conference in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

TAIPED had previously set a deadline of July 29 for bids, but that was moved after one potential bidder requested more time.

Four investors, including Quintana Infrastructure & Development and a joint venture of BlackSummit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, were short-listed last year for the sale of the majority stake in Alexandroupoli port that is seen to be of strategic importance.

Privatizations

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New Sept. 22 bid deadline set for Alexandroupoli port
ECONOMY

New Sept. 22 bid deadline set for Alexandroupoli port

Clear picture soon for Igoumenitsa port’s privatization
PRIVATIZATION

Clear picture soon for Igoumenitsa port’s privatization

Former Mount Parnitha sanatorium declared a listed building
ECONOMY

Former Mount Parnitha sanatorium declared a listed building

Three bidders for Igoumenitsa port
ECONOMY

Three bidders for Igoumenitsa port

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs
PRIVATIZATION

Tourism property at spa town goes up for grabs

Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans
BUSINESS

Hard Rock, GEK Terna confirm Elliniko casino plans