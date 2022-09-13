September 22 is final deadline for Alexandroupoli port bids

State asset utilization agency TAIPED has reiterated September 22 as the new deadline for binding bids for a 67% stake in the port of Alexandroupoli, as its officials told a conference in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

TAIPED had previously set a deadline of July 29 for bids, but that was moved after one potential bidder requested more time.

Four investors, including Quintana Infrastructure & Development and a joint venture of BlackSummit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, were short-listed last year for the sale of the majority stake in Alexandroupoli port that is seen to be of strategic importance.