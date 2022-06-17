Project for carbon capture and storage

Greek shipping company GasLog and the US classification society ABS have formed a consortium to develop a system of carbon capture and storage for liquefied natural gas carriers, in collaboration with the South Korean shipyards of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

The project aims to install these systems on four new LNG carriers that are being built for the Greek company of Panagiotis G. Livanos at the Korean shipyard.

The three partners said during last week’s Posidonia 2022 that they would complete the joint development project for the integrated carbon capture and storage system (OCCS) in the first quarter of 2023. The goal is to install it on GasLog LNG carriers scheduled for gradual delivery from the first half of 2024 onward.

The Greek shipowner, known in the country for his participation through GasLog in the project of the offshore LNG regasification terminal off Alexandroupoli, invests decisively in the technology and in the market of capture, transport and storage of carbon dioxide, and with a new fleet of 60 CO2 tankers, as well as a port terminal corporation under the name EcoLog.