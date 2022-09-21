ECONOMY ENVIRONMENT

Cyprus ban on plastics from Oct 1bbc reeel

Cyprus ban on plastics from Oct 1bbc reeel

Cyprus will take action and reduce the use of plastic, according to a law that comes into force on October 1. Consequently, from the following weekend, products such as plastic cotton swabs, cutlery, plates etc will be banned from the market.

The plastics ban concerns:

– Straws, beverage stirrers and cotton swabs, unless exempt by EU regulation.

– Plates and cutlery (forks, knives, spoons and chopsticks).

– Sticks attached to and supporting balloons, excluding sticks supporting balloons for industrial or other professional uses and applications not distributed to consumers, including mechanisms for such sticks.

– Food containers made of expanded polystyrene, i.e. containers such as boxes, with or without lids, in which foodstuffs are placed which are intended for immediate consumption either on the premises or off the premises, or are normally consumed from the container, or are ready for consumption without further preparation, such as cooking, boiling or heating, including containers used for fast food or other meals ready for immediate consumption.

– Beverage containers and cups of expanded polystyrene and their lids and covers.

Environment Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU funds for Cyprus army solar panels
ECONOMY

EU funds for Cyprus army solar panels

Cyprus tourism weighs on environment
ECONOMY

Cyprus tourism weighs on environment

Cyprus seeks ways to boost climate action
ENVIRONMENT

Cyprus seeks ways to boost climate action

Sustainable airports in Cyprus
ENVIRONMENT

Sustainable airports in Cyprus

Hellenic Bank sees profits jump
CYPRUS

Hellenic Bank sees profits jump

Cyprus and Israel close to agreement
ENERGY DIPLOMACY

Cyprus and Israel close to agreement