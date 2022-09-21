Cyprus ban on plastics from Oct 1bbc reeel

Cyprus will take action and reduce the use of plastic, according to a law that comes into force on October 1. Consequently, from the following weekend, products such as plastic cotton swabs, cutlery, plates etc will be banned from the market.

The plastics ban concerns:

– Straws, beverage stirrers and cotton swabs, unless exempt by EU regulation.

– Plates and cutlery (forks, knives, spoons and chopsticks).

– Sticks attached to and supporting balloons, excluding sticks supporting balloons for industrial or other professional uses and applications not distributed to consumers, including mechanisms for such sticks.

– Food containers made of expanded polystyrene, i.e. containers such as boxes, with or without lids, in which foodstuffs are placed which are intended for immediate consumption either on the premises or off the premises, or are normally consumed from the container, or are ready for consumption without further preparation, such as cooking, boiling or heating, including containers used for fast food or other meals ready for immediate consumption.

– Beverage containers and cups of expanded polystyrene and their lids and covers.