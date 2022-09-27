ECONOMY

Staikouras realistically optimistic on Greek growth

Staikouras realistically optimistic on Greek growth

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said he was “realistically optimistic” that Greece can – and will – move to high, sustainable and socially just growth and prosperity for all society, despite the fact that crises are tending to become the new normal, while addressing The Economist conference on Monday.

According to the minister, this is based on the performance of the economy, which “builds” confidence, provides protection, cultivates reasonable expectations and creates positive perspectives against the shocks of unpredictable external developments.

He referred to the updated figures, according to which Greece’s GDP will rise to 210 billion euros this year and 220 billion euros in 2023, an increase of 5.3% this year and a little over 2% next year, while noting that this growth will be combined with policies that ensure fiscal stability.

