Radisson to add two more hotels in Greece

The Radisson Hotel Group is considering the expansion of its hotel portfolio in Greece from five to seven units, adding two in the center of Athens.

One is the Radisson RED Mitropoleos Square Athens, the first to operate under the Radisson RED brand in Greece, which will open by the end of the year. This is a unit that was initially announced to operate as a short-term rental unit with serviced apartments.

The second hotel is expected to open by the end of 2023, and specifically in November. It is The Social Kolonaki Athens Hotel, located on Voukourestiou Street, in the heart of Athens, and will be the first branded hotel on this street. It is a seven-story hotel with 24 spacious rooms and suites, including a presidential suite.

Radisson is also in the process of entering into agreements with hotels in Patra, a second unit on Crete (in Iraklio), and one in Thessaloniki.

In a public statement, Elie Younes, executive vice president and global director of development of the Radisson Group, spoke on Monday of “more expansion possibilities in cooperation with our owners and investors.”