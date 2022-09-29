ATHEX: Stocks revert to downward trajectory

After Wednesday’s brief respite, sellers returned in force at Athinon Avenue to inflict losses on key blue chips such as banks, although some others did show some resistance to pressure. The ATHEX is therefore set to end September with significant monthly losses on Friday, with the market remaining worried about the twin geopolitical and energy crises in Europe that keep getting worse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 788.46 points, shedding 0.37% from Wednesday’s 791.42 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.29% to end up at 1,894.07 points.

The banks index dropped 1.17%, as Piraeus slumped 3.74%, Alpha fell 2.19% and Eurobank was down 0.91%, though National earned 0.73%. ElvalHalcor conceded 3.51%, ADMIE Holdings parted with 2.40% and Public Power Corporation sank 2.18%, as Mytilineos grabbed 2.51%, Jumbo climbed 1.90% and Hellenic Petroleum collected 1.79%.

In total 32 stocks reported gains, 65 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €67.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.08% to 73.45 points.