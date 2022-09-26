ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Which blue chips spared index big loss

ATHEX: Which blue chips spared index big loss

A handful of blue chips with special gravity for the Greek bourse and its benchmark, such as Coca-Cola HBC, Public Power Corporation and Piraeus Bank, contained the drop at Athinon Avenue on Monday, on reduced turnover. Commodities have been in free fall of late, including oil and gold, as well as stock and bond prices, and the local market has little chance of isolating itself from that pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index dropped to a new 11-week low, closing at 792.73 points after shedding 0.63% from Friday’s 798.11 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.63% to end at 1,904.20 points.

The banks index eased 0.08%, as Piraeus gained 1.42% and National grabbed 0.13%, while Alpha fell 0.35% and Eurobank lost 0.53%.

CCHBC rose 1.96% and PPC climbed 2.52%, as Motor Oil parted with 4.21% and Ellaktor gave up 3.54%.

In total 29 stocks posted gains, 68 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €60.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.20% to close at 76.51 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stock index slumps below 800 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index slumps below 800 points

ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low

ATHEX: Bourse yields ground on war concerns
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse yields ground on war concerns

ATHEX: Small uptick in local stock market index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Small uptick in local stock market index

ATHEX: Minimal activity, small drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minimal activity, small drop

ATHEX: Thursday’s stock gains evaporated
STOCKS

ATHEX: Thursday’s stock gains evaporated