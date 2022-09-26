ATHEX: Which blue chips spared index big loss

A handful of blue chips with special gravity for the Greek bourse and its benchmark, such as Coca-Cola HBC, Public Power Corporation and Piraeus Bank, contained the drop at Athinon Avenue on Monday, on reduced turnover. Commodities have been in free fall of late, including oil and gold, as well as stock and bond prices, and the local market has little chance of isolating itself from that pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index dropped to a new 11-week low, closing at 792.73 points after shedding 0.63% from Friday’s 798.11 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.63% to end at 1,904.20 points.

The banks index eased 0.08%, as Piraeus gained 1.42% and National grabbed 0.13%, while Alpha fell 0.35% and Eurobank lost 0.53%.

CCHBC rose 1.96% and PPC climbed 2.52%, as Motor Oil parted with 4.21% and Ellaktor gave up 3.54%.

In total 29 stocks posted gains, 68 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €60.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.20% to close at 76.51 points.