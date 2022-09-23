ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index slumps below 800 points

ATHEX: Stock index slumps below 800 points

The Greek stock market endured extensive losses on Friday as the end of the week observed a selling spree that dragged the benchmark at Athinon Avenue beneath the 800-point mark. This was the fifth consecutive week of losses for the local bourse, a sequence unseen in five years.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index dropped to a 10-week low, closing at 798.11 points after shedding 2.39% from Thursday’s 817.61 points. On a weekly basis it declined 4.55%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.68% to end at 1,916.25 points, and the banks index dropped 3.76%. 

Piraeus Bank sank 5.18%, National Bank shrank 4.03%, Alpha conceded 3.43%, OTE telecom fell 3.42%, Eurobank gave up 3.34% and OPAP gaming company parted with 3.28%. Only Athens water company EYDAP advanced 0.41%.

In total 12 stocks reported gains, 87 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €47.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.84% to close at 75.60 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark dips to new 2-month low

ATHEX: Bourse yields ground on war concerns
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse yields ground on war concerns

ATHEX: Small uptick in local stock market index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Small uptick in local stock market index

ATHEX: Minimal activity, small drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minimal activity, small drop

ATHEX: Thursday’s stock gains evaporated
STOCKS

ATHEX: Thursday’s stock gains evaporated

ATHEX: Moderate rise for local stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise for local stock market