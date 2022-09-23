ATHEX: Stock index slumps below 800 points

The Greek stock market endured extensive losses on Friday as the end of the week observed a selling spree that dragged the benchmark at Athinon Avenue beneath the 800-point mark. This was the fifth consecutive week of losses for the local bourse, a sequence unseen in five years.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index dropped to a 10-week low, closing at 798.11 points after shedding 2.39% from Thursday’s 817.61 points. On a weekly basis it declined 4.55%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.68% to end at 1,916.25 points, and the banks index dropped 3.76%.

Piraeus Bank sank 5.18%, National Bank shrank 4.03%, Alpha conceded 3.43%, OTE telecom fell 3.42%, Eurobank gave up 3.34% and OPAP gaming company parted with 3.28%. Only Athens water company EYDAP advanced 0.41%.

In total 12 stocks reported gains, 87 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 60.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €47.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.84% to close at 75.60 points.