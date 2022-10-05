Rental rate rally appears to have ended

Home rental rates in Attica have now entered a consolidation phase.

With the exception of some contract renewals that are priced higher than a few years ago, new rental contracts appear to reflect price fatigue as it is becoming apparent that there is no room for further increases at this stage.

According to data from the Spitogatos Property Index (SPI), the average rental rate in Attica during the third quarter of this year was 8.54 euros per square meter per month, practically unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. In fact, examining the individual regions, examples of a mild reduction in rates are also observed.