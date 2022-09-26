Google Maps photos to reveal undeclared swimming pools

The tax administration is planning to uncover undeclared swimming pools across Greece with the use of aerial photographs taken by Google Maps and the electronic cross-checking of the findings with the data from the land register and the E9 tax form.

The scheme is based on the model employed by the tax control authorities in France, with impressive results. In cases where the Independent Authority for Public Revenue finds that an owner has not declared a swimming pool, the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) and the income tax will be recalculated, as swimming pools are among the assets whose ownership constitutes evidence of living standards (“tekmirio”).