Lomar Shipping buys out Carl Buettner

London-based, Greek-owned Lomar Shipping announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Bremen-based Carl Buettner Holding (CB).

The acquisition of the 166-year-old shipowner and manager – known for its technical management expertise and strong maritime legacy – is Lomar’s most recent step to further diversify and grow its fleet.

Lomar, a maritime subsidiary of Libra Group, entered into preliminary discussions with CB in the last quarter of 2021, and the final agreement between the groups was reached in early 2022.

After obtaining final regulatory approvals, the transaction closed last week at an enterprise value of close to $160 million.

Libra Group Executive Chairman George M. Logothetis said that “this deal reflects the ethos and family values shared across our business group. We are pleased that as the Carl Buettner group joins Lomar, a proven maritime leader, it will also benefit from the strength of the Libra Group’s network around the world.”