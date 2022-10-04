Katikies on Santorini and Mykonos voted top hotels by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Conde Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022, with Katikies Santorini and Katikies Mykonos taking first place in the global audience’s top preference for Greece.

More than 240,000 readers voted, ranking their travel experiences around the world, providing a complete picture of the best destinations they visited this year and are eager to return to, placing the Katikies Santorini and Katikies Mykonos collections on the highest podium, considering them the best hotels in Greece.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are the oldest and most prestigious award in the travel industry.