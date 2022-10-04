ECONOMY BUSINESS

Katikies on Santorini and Mykonos voted top hotels by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Katikies on Santorini and Mykonos voted top hotels by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Conde Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards for 2022, with Katikies Santorini and Katikies Mykonos taking first place in the global audience’s top preference for Greece.

More than 240,000 readers voted, ranking their travel experiences around the world, providing a complete picture of the best destinations they visited this year and are eager to return to, placing the Katikies Santorini and Katikies Mykonos collections on the highest podium, considering them the best hotels in Greece.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are the oldest and most prestigious award in the travel industry.

Business Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Radisson to add two more hotels in Greece
TOURISM BUSINESS

Radisson to add two more hotels in Greece

Singapore invests in Sani/Ikos
BUSINESS

Singapore invests in Sani/Ikos

Accommodation, food service see July turnover soar
ECONOMY

Accommodation, food service see July turnover soar

JP Hospitality in talks to acquire hotels in Greece
ECONOMY

JP Hospitality in talks to acquire hotels in Greece

Major interest in future Corfu marina for mega-yachts
ECONOMY

Major interest in future Corfu marina for mega-yachts

Regional airport traffic in June beats 2019
TRANSPORT

Regional airport traffic in June beats 2019