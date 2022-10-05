ECONOMY

‘Payzy by Cosmote’ to facilitate transactions

Cosmote Payments, an OTE Group subsidiary, on Tuesday unveiled a pioneering digital application covering all daily payments and transactions, “Payzy by Cosmote.”

The new product has obtained an operating license from the Bank of Greece as an e-money institution.

Through the application available on mobile phones (IOS & Android), the user can obtain a Greek IBAN account, get a Visa debit card, and make purchases at e-shops and physical shops, quickly and safely.

The Payzy app also has innovative operations – free of charge – such as allowing users to exchange money with friends through Chat & Pay and to share common expenses through Split It. 

