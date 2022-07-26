Posidonia makes leaps in sustainability

Last month’s Posidonia fair in Athens was not only the biggest shipping exhibition ever; it was also the most sustainable, environmentally and socially, in the 50-year history of the event, according to the Sustainability Report organizers Posidonia Exhibitions SA released on Monday.

Next to breaking all previous records in exhibition space, visitor numbers and publicity – with 1,964 exhibitors (including Kathimerini) from 88 countries and territories, 24 national pavilions, 28,892 visitors from 103 countries and a total of 40,950 participants including exhibitors, visitors and media representatives – the 27th Posidonia set even higher sustainability standards by officially becoming Greece’s first Sustainable Event after receiving the ISO 20121 certification.

Posidonia’s commitment to incorporate sustainability during all stages of planning and implementation of the 2022 exhibition is reflected in the Event Sustainability Report, which among other things highlights that this year’s event: recorded an 11.25% reduction in exhibitors’ total electrical consumption, 21.25% reduction in total water consumption, 18.33% increase in reusable stands compared to the 2018 exhibition, 55% of exhibitors implemented extended sustainability practices following the organizers’ guidance, and 90% reduction of corporate printing and digitalization of all promotional material.

In addition to the above facts, according to the report over 200,000 euros were allocated by Posidonia Exhibitions SA for the support of corporations, non-government organizations and social/environmental projects. The amount was allocated, directly or indirectly, for the support of educational, environmental, cultural and health initiatives.

The total contribution of Posidonia 2022 to the Greek economy is estimated at over €70 million, spread over various sectors including stand construction, transportation, meetings and corporate events, hotels and restaurants, tax revenues and foreign direct investment.

“Posidonia 2022’s sustainability achievements make us proud, as they reflect our desire to produce high quality, internationally acclaimed events, the kind of top-tier events Posidonia has become synonymous to,” said Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions and president of the newly founded Greek Exhibition Industry Association.