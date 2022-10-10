ECONOMY ECONOMY

The challenge of investments

The challenge of investments
[Shutterstock]

Greece’s big challenge for next year is for investments to climb above 30 billion euros for the first time in the post-bailout era.

An increase by some €4 billion compared to 2022 – a year that saw the so-called “gross fixed capital formation” jump – should essentially be the main source of growth for 2023, as under the burden of inflation and the economic crisis expected to hit Europe, both private consumption and tourism can hardly contribute any more to the country’s gross domestic product

The last time investments exceeded €30 billion in current prices was in 2010. Since then, the decline has been rapid, with the biggest low recorded in 2015: €19 billion euros. For 2022 the figure is expected at around €26 billion, with an annual increase of 10%, and for 2023 Greece is hoping for a 12-year record through a new increase of 16%.

The big question is where the investments of €30 billion in one year will come from. Finance Ministry officials point to the “mammoth” Public Investment Program, with financing of over €8 billion, and the Recovery Fund, as well as private initiatives both for large direct investments and for construction, which despite the increase in interest rates and the cost of building materials are estimated to rise in 2023 as well.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek inflation rises to 12% y/y in September, near three-decade high
ECONOMY

Greek inflation rises to 12% y/y in September, near three-decade high

Greek industrial output rises 3.9% y/y in August
ECONOMY

Greek industrial output rises 3.9% y/y in August

Fitch keeps Greek rating at ‘BB’ level
MARKETS

Fitch keeps Greek rating at ‘BB’ level

DBRS confirms Cyprus’ ‘BBB’ rating
ECONOMY

DBRS confirms Cyprus’ ‘BBB’ rating

Soaring August exports point to a record year
ECONOMY

Soaring August exports point to a record year

Stoves and radiators keep home appliances market warm
ECONOMY

Stoves and radiators keep home appliances market warm