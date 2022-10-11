Grivalia Hospitality transfers HQ to Greece

Grivalia Hospitality a leading investment company in luxury accommodation, has completed the process of transferring its headquarters from Luxembourg to Greece.

The move highlights the confidence of both its management and its institutional shareholders in the prospects for further development presented by the Greek economy and in particular the tourism sector, but also in the macroeconomic stability of the country.

It is the first headquarters transfer completed from abroad to Greece, with all necessary procedures successfully implemented within schedule.

This is a decision completely in line with the company’s overall strategy to focus exclusively on the development of the luxury hotels and resorts market in Greece.

Grivalia Hospitality was founded in 2015 and Fairfax, Eurolife, Eurobank and Grivalia Management participate in its share capital.

Today the company’s portfolio (Amanzoe, One&Only Aesthesis at Asteria Glyfadas, ON Residence, Avant Mar on Paros etc) includes iconic ultra-luxury tourism projects with a value exceeding 510 million euros and when those under development are completed, this value will exceed €1.1 billion.