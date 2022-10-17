Greece ready for second and third payment from EU recovery fund

Inflows into the Greek economy from the Recovery and Resilience Facility have exceeded 11 billion euros at a very difficult time, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis stated on Sunday.

“We are among the first five countries to submit a request for the disbursement of the second payment from the RFF (for €3.65 billion on September 30) and the first country to submit a request for the third payment (loans section). So far, 372 projects with a total budget of €13.5 billion have been included in the subsidies program. In the loans program, 160 investment plans with a total budget exceeding €7 billion have been submitted,” he said.