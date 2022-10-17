Income rise for 3.9 mln citizens

The abolition of the solidarity levy, the increase in pensions and the minimum wage, as well as the abolition of the welfare levy paid by civil servants will lead to improved incomes for 3.9 million citizens. The increases from the new year start from a few euros and range up to significant amounts for some workers and pensioners, while from May 1 those on the minimum wage will gain almost a month’s salary.

From the new year, the solidarity levy for the some 760,000 civil servants will be abolished. About 500,000 civil servants with annual incomes above 12,000 euros will benefit. At the same time, the special contribution of 1% in favor of the Civil Servants’ Welfare Fund, concerning 600,000 civil servants, will be abolished.

From January 1, the special salary of the 20,000 doctors of the National Health Service will be adjusted, with an increase in the basic salary, the hospital employment allowance and the position of responsibility allowance. The average increase is estimated at 10%.

For a civil servant with an income of €13,000 – i.e. a net monthly salary of €1,083 – the annual benefit from the abolition of the contribution will be €22, which amounts to €1.83 per month.