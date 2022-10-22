ECONOMY

East Med & Southeast Europe Forum being held in Brussels

East Med & Southeast Europe Forum being held in Brussels

The Delphi Economic Forum is organizing an East Med & Southeast Europe Forum in Brussels on Tuesday, in association with Kathimerini. 

The event, at the Egmont Palace hotel in the Belgian capital, will feature European Commission vice-presidents Margaritis Schinas and Dubravka Suica, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and government officials from Austria, the Czech Republic, Montenegro and others. 

For more information visit: delphibrussels.com.

Conference

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday
ECONOMY

Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday
CONFERENCE

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday

InvestGR Forum is shifting to September
CONFERENCE

InvestGR Forum is shifting to September

Cyprus Forum set to focus on inclusivity
CONFERENCE

Cyprus Forum set to focus on inclusivity

Sustainability and shipping on this week’s Capital Link forum agenda
ECONOMY

Sustainability and shipping on this week’s Capital Link forum agenda

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum heading north
CONFERENCE

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum heading north