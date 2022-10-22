East Med & Southeast Europe Forum being held in Brussels

The Delphi Economic Forum is organizing an East Med & Southeast Europe Forum in Brussels on Tuesday, in association with Kathimerini.

The event, at the Egmont Palace hotel in the Belgian capital, will feature European Commission vice-presidents Margaritis Schinas and Dubravka Suica, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and government officials from Austria, the Czech Republic, Montenegro and others.

For more information visit: delphibrussels.com.