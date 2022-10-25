Some 1.3 mln Greek households to get heating allowance

The joint ministerial decision which will specify the requirements for the heating allowance whose disbursement will start a short while before Christmas and will conclude at the end of April 2023 will be issued this week.

The total amount to be allocated is 500 million euros, along with the 25 cents per liter subsidy at the pump, a measure that, in the first phase, will be applied until the end of 2022, without excluding the possibility of its extension in case conditions require it.

The entitled households number about 1.3 million this year, while in 2021 that figure was below 900,000; that is because the assets criterion basis has increased due to the increase in the objective values of property.

The highest amount that a household will receive will be €800, from €750 last year, and the lowest €100, the same as in 2021.

This year, households that return to heating oil instead of any other heating fuel (natural gas or electricity) will receive double the amount of the heating allowance.