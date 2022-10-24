ECONOMY ENERGY

State to benefit from decline of power rates in November

State to benefit from decline of power rates in November
[SHUTTERSTOCK]

After three months of constant growth, electricity prices are set to decrease in November, and by more than 30% compared to October, in fact, on course with the de-escalation of the price of natural gas.

For the wide range of electricity consumers who have been paying between 14 and 17 euro cents per kilowatt-hour thanks to the subsidies provided during the crisis, this positive development will not have any immediate impact.

However, it will significantly limit the state funds required for the financing of subsidies even below 800 million euros (according to the first rough calculations), against €1.1 billion in October and €1.9 billion in September.

Energy Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sizable subsidy planned for rooftop solar panels
ENERGY

Sizable subsidy planned for rooftop solar panels

First Greece 2.0 loan for a small business
ECONOMY

First Greece 2.0 loan for a small business

Over half a billion euros to be paid out for heating benefits
FINANCE

Over half a billion euros to be paid out for heating benefits

Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU
ECONOMY

Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU

Bond loan for DEPA Infrastructure from Eurobank
ECONOMY

Bond loan for DEPA Infrastructure from Eurobank

Bonus for green-investing SMEs
FINANCE

Bonus for green-investing SMEs