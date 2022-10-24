State to benefit from decline of power rates in November

After three months of constant growth, electricity prices are set to decrease in November, and by more than 30% compared to October, in fact, on course with the de-escalation of the price of natural gas.

For the wide range of electricity consumers who have been paying between 14 and 17 euro cents per kilowatt-hour thanks to the subsidies provided during the crisis, this positive development will not have any immediate impact.

However, it will significantly limit the state funds required for the financing of subsidies even below 800 million euros (according to the first rough calculations), against €1.1 billion in October and €1.9 billion in September.