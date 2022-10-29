Skrekas meets Saudi prince to discuss energy matters

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, May 26. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held discussions on supporting and increasing the stability of the international oil market with European ministers, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

In separate virtual meetings with France’s Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher and Greece’s Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Prince Abdulaziz discussed continuing close communication and strengthening cooperation to address emerging risks and challenges, SPA reported. [Reuters]