Skrekas meets Saudi prince to discuss energy matters
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held discussions on supporting and increasing the stability of the international oil market with European ministers, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.
In separate virtual meetings with France’s Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher and Greece’s Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Prince Abdulaziz discussed continuing close communication and strengthening cooperation to address emerging risks and challenges, SPA reported. [Reuters]