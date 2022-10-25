More eyes turn to Revithoussa LNG Terminal

The liquefied natural gas terminal on the islet of Revithoussa, west of Athens, is turning into a multi-tool that ensures Greece and Southeastern Europe’s energy supply as well as the extension of the use of natural gas in new areas and sectors.

According to gas grid operator DESFA’s official figures, LNG deliveries to Revithoussa until August 2022 were 63% higher compared with 2021 and the total of cargoes were more than double (up 154%).

The increase in Revthoussa’s activity covers the gap created by the reduction of deliveries from Russia via the TurkStream pipeline, which this year is covering 18% of the market instead of 45% in 2021, as well as the high demand for natural gas exports to countries in the region such as Bulgaria, to which Gazprom has suspended natural gas provisions.

Additionally, as became known last week, applications for access to Revithoussa have, besides Bulgaria, come from Romania and Ukraine.

The supply of the market with LNG ensures diversification of sources of energy and of the supply routes that constitute the basic elements for supply security.