ECONOMY FINANCE

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros
[InTime News]

State subsidies for electricity bills will be reduced to 430 million euros in November, from €1.1 billion in October and €1.9 billion in September, as a result of the de-escalation of the price of natural gas in the benchmark European gas trading hub (TTF) and the corresponding course of the wholesale electricity price.

The Energy Ministry announced on Thursday a horizontal subsidy of €238 per megawatt-hour for all household consumption of the first level, up to 500 kilowatt-hours, representing 90% of households in Greece. For consumption from 501-1,000 KWh the subsidy is €188/MWh and for those over 1,000 KWh, €98/MWh.

Energy Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Some 1.3 mln Greek households to get heating allowance
ECONOMY

Some 1.3 mln Greek households to get heating allowance

State to benefit from decline of power rates in November
ENERGY

State to benefit from decline of power rates in November

Sizable subsidy planned for rooftop solar panels
ENERGY

Sizable subsidy planned for rooftop solar panels

First Greece 2.0 loan for a small business
ECONOMY

First Greece 2.0 loan for a small business

Over half a billion euros to be paid out for heating benefits
FINANCE

Over half a billion euros to be paid out for heating benefits

Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU
ECONOMY

Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU