November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros

State subsidies for electricity bills will be reduced to 430 million euros in November, from €1.1 billion in October and €1.9 billion in September, as a result of the de-escalation of the price of natural gas in the benchmark European gas trading hub (TTF) and the corresponding course of the wholesale electricity price.

The Energy Ministry announced on Thursday a horizontal subsidy of €238 per megawatt-hour for all household consumption of the first level, up to 500 kilowatt-hours, representing 90% of households in Greece. For consumption from 501-1,000 KWh the subsidy is €188/MWh and for those over 1,000 KWh, €98/MWh.