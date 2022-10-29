‘Household basket’ to premiere this week

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis stated on Thursday that “every supermarket chain will compete with others to have the cheapest ‘household basket.’ So, every chain will choose the products and the prices. [This week] we will see the companies’ baskets,” he stated speaking on ANT1 TV.

He also added that “we have not imposed prices but we introduce a new space for competition between the chains. What we say to our compatriots is that those things that are absolutely essential, you will find at very good prices.”

Georgiadis also urged “every sector to participate,” adding: “There are sectors that have shown interest and others that have not. If the basket wins over the consumers, everyone will want to follow and not be excluded.”