Staikouras to take part in COP27

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will take part in Wednesday’s sessions of the UN Summit for Climate Change COP27 at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Works are dedicated to the financial system and aim at promoting a green and sustainable economic policy in order to address the consequences of climate change and reduce the ecological footprint of the global financial system.

On the sidelines, Staikouras will have a bilateral meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Maait and will also take part in the closed meeting of the Finance Ministers’ Coalition for Climate Action.

 

