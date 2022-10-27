Aegean Airlines to link Ioannina and Tel Aviv

Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz welcomed the announcement of direct flights connecting the city of Ioannina in northwestern Greece with Tel Aviv, in a tweet on Tuesday.

On Monday, Aegean Airlines announced two weekly direct flights between the two cities on Wednesdays and Saturdays that will launch in May 2023 for the tourism season and end in October.

Katz added that the new flight connection “is an important step toward strengthening tourism, business, cultural and academic relations between our two countries.”

The Israeli Embassy had earlier tweeted that the new flights mean that “more Israeli tourists will visit an area with great attractions, but also with a historic Jewish community.”

On Monday, Aegean executives also held a working meeting with Ioannina Mayor Moses Elisaf and Epirus Region Governor Alexandros Kachrimanis.

The carrier noted that the new flights will boost tourism traffic in Ioannina and Epirus in general.