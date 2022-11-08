ECONOMY ENVIRONMENT

Costa Navarino picks up WTM award for reducing plastic waste

Costa Navarino picks up WTM award for reducing plastic waste

Costa Navarino landed the silver award in the “Reduction of Plastic Waste in the Environment” category at this year’s WTM World Responsible Tourism Awards, as part of the international tourism exhibition World Travel Market 2022 in London.

Last year the luxury resort in the southwestern Peloponnese reduced the use of single-use plastics by 10% compared to 2019. Excluding single-use plastics for protection from Covid, the reduction amounts to 23%.

At the same time, the internationally famous destination in Messinia reduced the use of plastic bottles by 50%. To limit single-use plastics, Costa Navarino joined forces with WWF Greece. 

Tourism Environment Business

