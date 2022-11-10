Amendment on ‘household basket’ to be tabled in parliament

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis is expected to table an amendment dealing with the problems ascertained during the first week of the launch of the so-called “household basket” – a set of products protected from inflation – on Thursday in parliament.

The amendment will require that supermarket chains stock sufficient quantities of the products included in their basket to cover demand, so that there are no shortages, and that they replace any missing products with other more expensive equivalents at the same low price.

It will also impose a larger size of the labels marking which products are contained in the basket, and that they should be in color.

