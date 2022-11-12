Attracting tech giants to Greece

“Greece is currently becoming one of the few countries where large technological giants are coming to invest in the country and its human resources, its location and its institutional options,” Minister of Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said in the context of The Fortune Greece CEO Initiative 2002, a forum which focused on recent investments by major tech companies that matter in the country’s digital transition and the future of business.

As the minister pointed out, “Step by step, we got onto the radar of the big technology providers and that’s how investments were born, which freed up billions in value.”

“There is also a role for the Recovery Fund in relation to how we could actually leverage the projects of the Recovery Fund to be able to not only get the projects themselves but also have a multiplier, every investment is more than an investment,” he noted, adding that this creates an optimism founded on “hard data.”