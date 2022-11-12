Staikouras says many pensions to rise by 7.5% in new year

Many pensioners can expect to see their pensions increase by about 7.5% next year, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Saturday.

Staikouras said the increases would benefit 2.3 million citizens, the vast majority of whom are pensioners on low incomes.

In a television interview with private broadcaster SKAI, the minister also said that the government will legislate for the third increase in the minimum wage in first half of the new year.