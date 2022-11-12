ECONOMY

Staikouras says many pensions to rise by 7.5% in new year

Staikouras says many pensions to rise by 7.5% in new year

Many pensioners can expect to see their pensions increase by about 7.5% next year, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Saturday.

Staikouras said the increases would benefit 2.3 million citizens, the vast majority of whom are pensioners on low incomes.

In a television interview with private broadcaster SKAI, the minister also said that the government will legislate for the third increase in the minimum wage in first half of the new year.

Pension

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Handout to 2.3 million people
FINANCE

Handout to 2.3 million people

Salaried labor still expensive
SOCIAL SECURITY

Salaried labor still expensive

Pensioners to see their first raise in 12 years
ECONOMY

Pensioners to see their first raise in 12 years

Major progress in clearing pension application backlog
ECONOMY

Major progress in clearing pension application backlog

Record employment boosts EFKA coffers
SOCIAL SECURITY

Record employment boosts EFKA coffers

End to early retirement in public sector
SOCIAL SECURITY

End to early retirement in public sector