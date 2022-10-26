Major progress in clearing pension application backlog

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) continued to perform at record speed in the issuance of pending applications for main pensions last month.

By the end of September the backlog fell to 26,000 overdue applications, from 31,000 at the end of August.

In total, new pension issues reached 29,000, up significantly from the roughly 20,000 recorded in August.

Of course, as the end of the year approaches, it is considered obvious that there will also be an increase in new applications for retirement, but based on the latest data from EFKA, and only for main pensions, there are now 8,980 applications left from 2021 and approximately 17,000 applications that were submitted within the first half of 2022 and have already become overdue.