End to early retirement in public sector

The exit door from the public sector before the age of 62 years with a reduced pension is closing definitively at the end of the year, as the provision included in the insurance draft law, expected to be voted by Parliament soon, ends early retirements from the civil service.

According to the proposed regulation, state workers who established a pension right up to December 31, 2012, having completed 25 years of service by then, will continue to have the right to retire with a reduced pension until December 31, 2022, in accordance with the age limits applied to these categories in 2021.

Although the deadline appears too soon, the provision clearly states that those civil servants who make the cut within this year will not need to rush, as they will be able to exercise their right to early retirement at any time, even from January 1, 2023 onwards.

The relevant Labor Ministry provision concerns both civil servants who had already submitted applications and got “blocked” by the State General Accounting Office, and those who manage to complete the required age limit by the end of the year and submit a retirement application.