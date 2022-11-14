ATHEX: Bourse index recaptures 900-pt mark

The Greek stock market’s benchmark has finally recaptured the psychologically significant 900-point mark, rising on Monday to levels unseen in the last six months, even if that was after a narrow session in terms of price fluctuations and with turnover failing even to make 50 million euros. Foreign portfolios are apparently eager to close their books by end-November and wish to make the most out of underpriced Greek stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 900.30 points, the highest since May 4, adding 0.28% to Friday’s 897.78 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.20%, to end up at 2,189.22 points.

The banks index improved 0.76%, as Piraeus grabbed 3.43%, Alpha earned 1.48% and National collected 0.29%, though Eurobank eased 0.37%. PPC climbed 3.01% and Motor Oil augmented 2.54%, while Terna Energy gave up 2.23%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 37 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.6 million euros, down from last Friday’s €85.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 76.65 points.