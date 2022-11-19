Deputy FM: Greek-Albanian ties should be strengthened

There is political will in Greece for establishing strong bilateral economic relations with Albania and for supporting the Albanian economy via a dynamic Greek investment presence in the country, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis said on Friday, addressing the Greek-Albanian Forum taking place in Athens.

Fragogiannis called the economic and trade relations between Greece and Albania “strategic” and pointed out Greece’s substantial contribution in the last 25 years to the economic development of Albania and to the Albanian people’s prosperity via trade, business partnerships, strategic investments and developmental cooperation.

The Greek minister also referred to the 367 active Greek and joint Greek-Albanian companies that currently operate in Albania and expressed his optimism over the further enhancement, expansion and diversification of economic transactions in even more sectors.