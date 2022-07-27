Big jump in number of Greeks visiting Albania

Almost 200,000 Greek citizens visited Albania in the first half of this year, forming part of the more than 2.5 million foreign nationals who visited the Balkan country in the year to end-June.

The overall figure of arrivals is 51.3% higher than in the same period of 2021, the country’s Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) said in a report on Monday. In June alone, 876,056 foreign visitors arrived in the country, an increase of 45% year-on-year.

The largest increase on an annual basis was registered for Greek citizens, amounting to 410%, as 199,943 of them visited Albania between January and June this year, according to the report, after last year’s Covid restrictions.

[Xinhua]