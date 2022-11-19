Blueground to buy Tabas

With an eye on expanding into Latin America and entering the Mexican market in early 2023, Greek startup Blueground is moving ahead with the acquisition of Tabas, a Brazilian startup.

Tabas is active in the management of furnished apartments and has more than 1,000 apartments in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia.

Prior to its acquisition by Blueground, it had raised over $20 million in funding.

Completion of the transaction is expected within the first quarter of 2023, subject to formal conditions and regulatory approvals.