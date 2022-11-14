Roboteq engineering in Attica

Roboteq, the designer of motor controllers that put in motion the wheels of major companies’ robotic systems worldwide, is developing its tech treasure in a new facility on a ​​2,500-square meter plot at Markopoulo, eastern Attica. The new unit, with 35 workers, includes a space where robots will move around to test Roboteq’s products before they reach customers.

This latest step by Roboteq, created by founder and CTO Cosma Pabouctsidis, comes three years after its acquisition by Japanese giant Nidec – a company valued at $40 billion – whose components equip a widely range of tech devices and products. Tokyo-listed Nidec has revenues of over $17 billion from sales of tiny spindle motors that power products ranging from hard-disk drives to cars. Its customers are e-commerce giants, as well as car manufacturers that use automated guided vehicles in industrial areas.

Roboteq Greece develops low-voltage motor controllers (up to 100 V) which, as components, are placed in electric motors that move the wheels of machines and robots for various applications. For example, Amazon’s Scout robot incorporated earlier Roboteq products, while electric scooters with Roboteq motor controllers have also been delivered to Toyota.