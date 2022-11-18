ATHEX: Moderate rise at end of losing week

The decline of stock prices on Wednesday and Thursday on the Greek bourse sufficed to put an end to the benchmark’s six-week streak of weekly growth, despite the ground it recovered on Friday, in line with most of its eurozone peers.

The day’s turnover remained very low, with 90% of it concerning only the market’s blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 889.90 points, adding 0.75% to Thursday’s 883.28 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.88%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.81% to end up at 2,158.96 points, but the banks index underperformed, earning just 0.29%.

ElvalHalcor soared 6.22%, Piraeus Bank jumped 4.05%, Jumbo advanced 3.93%, Viohalco improved 2.96% and OPAP gaming company grew 2.25%, as Sarantis parted with 1.81% and National Bank of Greece conceded 1.20%.

In total 62 stocks reported gains, 39 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48 million euros, down from Thursday’s €56.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.36% to close at 77.40 points.