ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise at end of losing week

ATHEX: Moderate rise at end of losing week

The decline of stock prices on Wednesday and Thursday on the Greek bourse sufficed to put an end to the benchmark’s six-week streak of weekly growth, despite the ground it recovered on Friday, in line with most of its eurozone peers. 

The day’s turnover remained very low, with 90% of it concerning only the market’s blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 889.90 points, adding 0.75% to Thursday’s 883.28 points. On a weekly basis it declined 0.88%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.81% to end up at 2,158.96 points, but the banks index underperformed, earning just 0.29%.

ElvalHalcor soared 6.22%, Piraeus Bank jumped 4.05%, Jumbo advanced 3.93%, Viohalco improved 2.96% and OPAP gaming company grew 2.25%, as Sarantis parted with 1.81% and National Bank of Greece conceded 1.20%.

In total 62 stocks reported gains, 39 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48 million euros, down from Thursday’s €56.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.36% to close at 77.40 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark slips further below 900 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark slips further below 900 points

ATHEX: Local bourse is not spared profit taking
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local bourse is not spared profit taking

ATHEX: Main index climbs to new 6-month high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Main index climbs to new 6-month high

ATHEX: Bourse index recaptures 900-pt mark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index recaptures 900-pt mark

ATHEX: Sixth week of gains for local stocks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Sixth week of gains for local stocks

ATHEX: Stock market builds on its recent momentum
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market builds on its recent momentum