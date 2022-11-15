ATHEX: Main index climbs to new 6-month high

Against expectations for a spot of profit taking, the Greek stock market continued its growth for another day on Tuesday, with the benchmark consolidating itself above 900 points, on improved trading volume too. The main index has therefore climbed to its highest level since late April and is likely going to hold onto its gains until at least the end of the month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 903.87 points, adding 0.40% to Monday’s 900.30 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23%, to end up at 2,194.25 points, although the banks index contracted 0.28%, with Alpha dropping 0.87%.

Selective moves by traders had ADMIE Holdings jump 5.99%, Ellaktor grow 2.72%, Lamda Development rise 2.48% and Public Power Corporation collect 2.30%, while OPAP parted with 1.24% and Motor Oil gave up 0.94%.

In total 50 stocks enjoyed gains, 44 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.6 million euros, up from Monday’s €49.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.20% to close at 76.80 points.