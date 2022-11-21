Great expectations of Black Friday

As in previous years, Black Friday in Greece is not limited to Friday, November 25, but has already started for some retail chains in terms of sales through their online stores. The market hopes it will enjoy a significant, if temporary, recovery in sales.

Retailers harbor great expectations of this Black Friday, on November 25, after two years when shopping on this big discounts day was only done online (in 2020) or with many restrictions in brick-and-mortar stores (last year) with the mandatory presentation of vaccination certificates and a rapid test.

Of course this year restrictions on access to stores have been replaced by restrictions on consumer spending due to inflation. The fact, however, that the fall sales were canceled, that unrestricted entry to physical stores also allows for so-called “spontaneous” purchases, on which retail trade has always counted for additional income and profits, as well as that on Sunday, November 27, stores will be open, strengthen the optimism of the market for even a temporary recovery of sales.

Some chains are even already advertising offers in the framework of the following Cyber ​​Monday, which is on November 28, a day of special offers exclusively for online shopping.

Technology products are certainly on the cutting edge of offers, with the chains in the sector leading advertising campaigns once again; they actually have price cuts on TV sets at the center of their ads, in view of the start of soccer’s World Cup tomorrow, but also because the postponement of major sports events in the previous two years led to the existence of sufficient stocks in this category.

Household equipment chains have also started intensive advertising campaigns, while supermarket chains have already got into the Black Friday mood, as was the case last year as well, when there was no such thing as the now-famous “household basket.” Several thousand small shops that sell online through marketplaces (mainly Skroutz, Public and Shopflix) also expect a boost in Black Friday sales.

The Public chain announced the start of a commercial event as early as November 14, advertising offers of up to 60% off for 1 million products, while sister chain MediaMarkt is also offering 60% discounts.