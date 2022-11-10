Fines for chains that fail to comply with ‘household basket’ rules

A Development Ministry regulation provides for fines up to 50,000 euros on supermarkets participating in the “household basket” measure, which either do not have clear markings on the products included, or do not ensure their adequacy.

This way, the ministry will attempt to resolve malfunctions recorded in the first days of the measure’s implementation.

At the same time, however, increasing the participation of branded products in the ‘basket’ is proving to be much more difficult, with Thursday’s meeting between Minister Adonis Georgiadis and the Association of Greek Food Industries reaching no meaningful result.