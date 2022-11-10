ECONOMY RETAIL MARKET

Fines for chains that fail to comply with ‘household basket’ rules

Fines for chains that fail to comply with ‘household basket’ rules
Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis visited a Masoutis supermarket in northern Athens on Thursday [AMNA].

A Development Ministry regulation provides for fines up to 50,000 euros on supermarkets participating in the “household basket” measure, which either do not have clear markings on the products included, or do not ensure their adequacy.

This way, the ministry will attempt to resolve malfunctions recorded in the first days of the measure’s implementation.

At the same time, however, increasing the participation of branded products in the ‘basket’ is proving to be much more difficult, with Thursday’s meeting between Minister Adonis Georgiadis and the Association of Greek Food Industries reaching no meaningful result. 

Retail

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Amendment on ‘household basket’ to be tabled in parliament
ECONOMY

Amendment on ‘household basket’ to be tabled in parliament

New postponement for Sunday opening of stores
ECONOMY

New postponement for Sunday opening of stores

Bigger labels for ‘household basket’
RETAIL MARKET

Bigger labels for ‘household basket’

Survey points to main advantage of online stores
ECONOMY

Survey points to main advantage of online stores

Storm Eva postpones Sunday opening of stores
ECONOMY

Storm Eva postpones Sunday opening of stores

Grocery turnover grows on fewer but more expensive purchases
RETAIL MARKET

Grocery turnover grows on fewer but more expensive purchases