ECONOMY

Ministry seeks to improve household basket measure

From December 1, the new label for the “household basket” products will be on the shelves of supermarkets in order to help consumers make the most out of the measure.

This is provided for by the decision by the Development and Investments Ministry published in the Government Gazette, amending a relevant decision on the household basket.

In addition to labeling and ensuring the adequacy of the products in the basket, the decision includes an amendment-clarification to the list of 51 product categories that concerns baby formula or milk for infants.

Supermarkets must ensure that the products declared in the list of consumer products (household basket) sent to the Development and Investments Ministry are in their stores in sufficient quantities and made easily available to the public.

Retail Inflation

