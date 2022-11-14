Four in 10 consumers buying ‘household basket’ products

Many consumers have embraced the “household basket” measure, a survey conducted by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) said.

According to the survey, four out of 10 consumers have bought products from the household basket list in its first week of operation.

The survey was carried out between November 8 and 11 on a sample of 1,000 consumers.

In the first 10 days of the operation of this initiative, 39% of the public said that they had bought a product from the basket at least once.

Of them, 15% had made one visit to purchase basket products, 11% had made two, 7% had made three, while the remaining 6% had made four visits or more.

The survey data show that although the majority of Greeks had not purchased a product from the household basket, a fairly large percentage had at least tentatively approached the initiative in the first seven to 10 days since it was introduced. So it is expected that these percentages will increase in the future.