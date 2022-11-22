Tourism remains a key part of Greek growth

A woman takes pictures as she stands on the top of a Greek Orthodox Church while the sun sets in the Aegean Sea, in Santorini. [AP]

Greece continues to attract the attention of its traditional markets and everything shows that it remains among the top tourism destinations, the head of the tourism sector of ruling New Democracy, Andreas Fiorentinos, said at the Philoxenia exhibition held in Thessaloniki.

However, he said that the war is not over yet and the inflation trends affect the purchasing power of consumers, noting though that the government will support the tourism industry in Greece next year in a climate of unity, dialogue and consensus.

Fiorentinos also focused on the importance of tourism for the country’s growth, underlining that the sector will benefit both from the Recovery and Resilience Fund and the development law.