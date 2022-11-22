New Ikos hotel gearing up for 2023 opening in Majorca

Through its brands Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts, Sani/Ikos develops and operates over 2,750 rooms in 10 privately owned hotel complexes in Greece and Spain. Since 2015 it has added 3,600 new employees, while with the new investment plan it is expected to add another 2,900 staff.

The Sani/Ikos luxury accommodation chain on Monday announced its seventh addition to the all-inclusive Ikos Resorts chain, introducing the new Ikos Porto Petro in Majorca, Spain, that will open its gates to guests in June 2023.

It will boast 319 luxurious rooms, suites and bungalows, before expanding further as of 2024.

This will be the second launch of a resort by the Sani/Ikos group scheduled for next year, after Ikos Odisia, that will open its doors on May 19, 2023 on Corfu.