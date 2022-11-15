ECONOMY TOURISM

Three World Travel Awards for Sani Resort in Halkidiki

Sani Resort, the world-renowned destination for luxury family vacations for over 50 years in Kassandra, Halkidiki, won a double distinction at the World Travel Awards 2022.

For the fourth year in a row, the Sani/Ikos Group resort was named the World’s Leading Family & Beach Resort, while for the third year it has won the World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort award, being the first certified resort in Greece with a zero carbon footprint as of 2020.

Also, for the first time, it won the distinction of World’s Leading Cultural Destination Resort for this year’s 30th anniversary event of the Sani Festival.

