ECONOMY

Strong social profile in social security reform

Strong social profile in social security reform
[Intime News]

Reforms with a strong social stamp that correct past injustices are included in the draft bill to modernize pension legislation recently submitted to Parliament, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said in an interview on Sunday.

“Among others, we are supporting 2.3 million vulnerable fellow human beings at a difficult time through the payment of an extraordinary financial benefit [of 250 euros] by December 20. We are defining the necessary processes for adjusting pensions from January 1, 2023 that, combined with a series of other increases… will result in a significant boost of the real income of the overwhelming majority (95%) of pensioners,” he said.

Other measures included a uniform set of rules for disability, making the lower social insurance contributions permanent, subsidizing the conversion of part-time jobs to full-time and extending maternity leave to nine months.

The law will “unfreeze” regular pension increases, linking them with the rate of increase of both GDP growth and the price index.

The amount paid will initially be based on budget forecasts and then adjusted accordingly once the final ELSTAT figures for the year are released and the result incorporated into the increase of the following year, the minister said.

Economy Pension

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Handouts target crucial voters
ECONOMY

Handouts target crucial voters

Forgiving social security dues
ECONOMY

Forgiving social security dues

EFKA clears out bulk of pending pension backlog
SOCIAL SECURITY

EFKA clears out bulk of pending pension backlog

Exodus of civil servants
PUBLIC SECTOR

Exodus of civil servants

Tourism about to register an all-time revenue record
ECONOMY

Tourism about to register an all-time revenue record

Food prices consistently higher than EU
ECONOMY

Food prices consistently higher than EU