ATHEX: Athinon Ave shakes off global jitters

International concerns, not least the new wave of the Covid pandemic in China, rattled European bourse on Monday, but the Greek stock market managed to offset its losses in the end with the benchmark even notching up minor gains upon the close. The low turnover reflects not only the start of Thanksgiving week in the US but also the anticipation of the minutes from the US Fed and ECB meetings.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 891.81 points, adding 0.21% to Friday’s 889.90 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.49%, to end up at 2,169.45 points.

The banks index improved 1.03% thanks to Eurobank rising 3.76%, while Piraeus dropped 0.85%, Alpha fell 0.47% and National eased 0.14%.

OPAP gaming company collected 2.12% and Terna Energy advanced 1.64%, as Motor Oil parted with 1.35%.

In total 39 stocks posted gains, 54 endured losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 33.8 million euros, a six-week low, down from last Friday’s €48 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange also increased 0.21%, to close at 77.56 points.