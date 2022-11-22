ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index back on top of 900 points

ATHEX: Bourse index back on top of 900 points

Bank stocks helped the benchmark recapture the psychologically important 900-point level on Tuesday after another day of price growth at Athinon Avenue. This was despite international jitters over estimates of a further slowdown in global growth and a partial lockdown in Chinese cities. A number of blue chips in Athens attracted buyers, leading the market to more gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 900.07 points, adding 0.93% to Monday’s 891.81 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.84%, to end up at 2,187.67 points.

The banks index advanced 1.51%, on Alpha leaping 5.26% and Piraeus grabbing 2.03%. National earned 0.95%, while Eurobank conceded 0.96%.

ElvalHalcor rose 3.82%, Viohalco climbed 3.26%, Sarantis collected 2.65%, ADMIE Holdings fetched 2.34% and Motor Oil augmented 2.27%, as Jumbo dropped 1.60% and PPC eased 0.93%.

In total 55 stocks obtained gains, 36 reported losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.9 million euros, up from Monday’s €33.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.55% to 78.76 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Athinon Ave shakes off global jitters
STOCKS

ATHEX: Athinon Ave shakes off global jitters

ATHEX: Moderate rise at end of losing week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise at end of losing week

ATHEX: Benchmark slips further below 900 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark slips further below 900 points

ATHEX: Local bourse is not spared profit taking
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local bourse is not spared profit taking

ATHEX: Main index climbs to new 6-month high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Main index climbs to new 6-month high

ATHEX: Bourse index recaptures 900-pt mark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index recaptures 900-pt mark