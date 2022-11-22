ATHEX: Bourse index back on top of 900 points

Bank stocks helped the benchmark recapture the psychologically important 900-point level on Tuesday after another day of price growth at Athinon Avenue. This was despite international jitters over estimates of a further slowdown in global growth and a partial lockdown in Chinese cities. A number of blue chips in Athens attracted buyers, leading the market to more gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 900.07 points, adding 0.93% to Monday’s 891.81 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.84%, to end up at 2,187.67 points.

The banks index advanced 1.51%, on Alpha leaping 5.26% and Piraeus grabbing 2.03%. National earned 0.95%, while Eurobank conceded 0.96%.

ElvalHalcor rose 3.82%, Viohalco climbed 3.26%, Sarantis collected 2.65%, ADMIE Holdings fetched 2.34% and Motor Oil augmented 2.27%, as Jumbo dropped 1.60% and PPC eased 0.93%.

In total 55 stocks obtained gains, 36 reported losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.9 million euros, up from Monday’s €33.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.55% to 78.76 points.